Q2 Billings Area Weather: Back to 'spring' weather

BILLINGS — Our well above average temperatures hold out for one more day. The change comes with more frequent showers and thunderstorms well into next week.

A narrow line of thunderstorms Wednesday evening extending from around Great Falls to near Billings southward through northern Wyoming could cause brief heavy showers. Storms will quickly dissipate after dark.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the 40s to low 50s, and afternoon highs on Thursday will again hit the 70s to low 80s. Once again, showers and thunderstorms redevelop during the afternoon and evening especially from Billings to the west and south.

As the high-pressure ridge that has been bringing the warm and dry conditions nudges off to the east, temperatures return closer to seasonal averages. That means highs will be mainly in the 60s and lows mainly to 35 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up here and there in the afternoons and evenings in typical spring fashion. At this point, severe storms with damaging wind and large hail are not likely.

Track these afternoon storms on your free downloadable Q2 weather app on Google Play or theApple store or watch our 24/7 Q2 weather stream.

The recent warm-up has caused a lot of the rivers, streams and creeks to run higher and faster and colder thanks to increase snow melt. This should taper off as temperatures back down. Still use caution around waterways.