Q2 Billings Area Weather: Back to school and back to rain showers

BILLINGS — As many schools return to class, we lose a lot of the summer heat. At the same time, clouds and the chance of heavy rain increase throughout the week.

Highs ranging from the upper 80s to upper 90s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming Monday will cool to the upper 70s to low 80s by the weekend. Overnight lows stay in the 50s to low 60s all week.

At the same time, the amount of moisture in the air increases, resulting in more cloudiness and an increasing chance of rain. While strong to severe thunderstorms are not a big threat, slow-moving systems will create pockets of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will create erratic winds up to 45 mph.

The latest analysis shows that this pattern could continue into the weekend. But overall the best chance of rain peaks midweek.