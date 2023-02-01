Q2 Billings Area Weather: Back above freezing

BILLINGS — Welcome to February!

Strong winds continue to be an issue from Livingston to Nye to Big Timber to Harlowton with gusts between 45-65 mph expected through the afternoon. I-90 from Livingston to Big Timber remains closed as of this morning due to blowing snow and snow and ice on the roads.

The warming trend continues today as daytime highs push above the freezing mark for most of the area. High pressure will keep dry conditions locked in today through the weekend, but on and off snow showers will be possible in the Beartooths and Absarokas for the rest of the week. The Bighorns may even get a shot of snow today. Eastern Montana will have chance later tonight. Thursday aims to be a dry day across the entire region.

A cold front drops in from the north by tomorrow morning so daytime temperatures will briefly take a dip in eastern/northeastern Montana tomorrow afternoon before warming right back up on Friday.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s today then 30s/40s through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 10s/20s tonight then 20s/30s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com