Q2 Billings Area Weather: Average temperatures to welcome 2023

BILLINGS — Around here, a "typical" winter never seems to be so much as average, but rather a swing of extremes. So, a week of average temperatures doesn't seem..."typical".

Saturday will be the warmest day in the short term with highs mainly in the 30s to low 40s for southern Montana and northern Wyoming. Things are a little unsettled so don't be surprised by mountain snow or a sprinkle or showers in the lower elevations.

A storm system moving through the central Rockies will give us a glancing blow early next week wit the best snow potential in northern Wyoming and southeast Montana. One or two inches of fresh snow seems reasonable over these areas.

It is not out of the question the system could veer northward and give us a bit more and nudge closer to Billings by Monday.

Temperatures lock in to the 30s for many of the highs through much of next week with teens and 20s for the lows wit otherwise mainly dry conditions. Based on the 30-years averages, that is what you might expect in early January.