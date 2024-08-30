Q2 Billings Area Weather: August wrapping up on a dry note

BILLINGS — High pressure dominates the weather over the next several days, keeping dry conditions in place. In fact, models are showing no rain until the middle of next week. With the very dry conditions lingering, use caution if you plan to do any grilling during Labor Day weekend.

Daytime highs will reach into the mid-80s to low 90s Friday through the weekend, low to mid-90s on Monday then mid-80s to low 90s on Tuesday when a chance of rain returns to the forecast.

As we head into a new month, outlooks are showing most of the area at least leaning warmer-than-average across September with near normal chances for rain.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com