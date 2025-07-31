Q2 Billings Area Weather: August begins with a quiet morning & an active evening

BILLINGS — The final day of July started in a quiet way in Montana and Wyoming with sunshine, mild air and some haze. This afternoon the showers and thunderstorms began forming over the mountains, and they'll rumble out over the lower elevations through the late evening hours. The first day of August on Friday will be quite similar, but with a few more storms.

We continue to have a battle between a trough of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest and a ridge of high pressure over the Great Plains. That will keep the flow over Montana and Wyoming in a southwesterly direction, which will lend itself to daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but not everyone will get rain.

A couple more disturbances will move through that same flow pattern early and late next week. Although rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day from Monday through next Thursday, many areas will stay dry and seasonably warm. We can expect more breezy to windy weather from time to time, and highs will remain seasonable, too.