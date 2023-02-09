Q2 Billings Area Weather: As winds fade, temperatures warm

BILLINGS — Under an area of high pressure and strong downsloping winds, temperatures edge up Friday and stay mild in the early part of next week. And we stay dry for a while.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph expected in Livingston, Nye and Big Timber Thursday night through the middle of the day on Friday. With just a few afternoon clouds, temperatures will warm to above seasonal averages.

Highs will stay mainly into the upper 30s to low 50s through early next week with overnight temperatures mainly into the 20s to low 30s in the lower elevations. Generally dry conditions will continue, except for the slight chance of sprinkles and mountain showers on Saturday.

Winds will increase and temperatures warm on Monday ahead of our next big weather disturbance. Monday holds our best chance of seeing some 50+ degree readings.

A low-pressure trough drops into the area Tuesday and Wednesday, likely drawing temperatures down to the 20s to low 30s in the afternoon with single digits and teens for the overnight lows.

The system also brings a chance of snow showers into the area. Forecast details still need to be fine-tuned, so check back for updates!