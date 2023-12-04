Q2 Billings Area Weather: As the wind dies down, temperatures drop too

BILLINGS — A warmer and windier weather pattern starts this week. Strong winds will occur along the western foothills, with gusts of 50+ mph likely. Temperatures will climb to the 50s and possibly lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warm, dry and windy conditions may increase grass fire danger. The warmest readings are expected from Billings to the east and south. Use caution with sparks and flame.

Snow will continue at times especially on the west facing slopes of the mountains through Monday morning. An additional 3 to 9 inches is expected in these areas.

A shift in the weather pattern will bring cooler and wetter weather from late Wednesday through Friday. However, the rain and snow potential for the lower elevations does not look impressive as of now.

Even with a cool down, temperatures will remain at or warmer than early December averages through next weekend. The good new is, the winds will decrease starting Wednesday.