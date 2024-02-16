Q2 Billings Area Weather: As the snow exits, a warm up lags behind

BILLINGS — A continuing chance of snow Thursday night through Friday morning will continue as cold temperatures through Saturday morning. It will not take long for the temperatures to warm again.

A final push of moisture over top, the cold air in place will create more snow showers through Friday morning. Most of the accumulation will be in areas that have already received snow from around Forsyth to the west.

Morning temperatures will be in the single digits and teens with bitter cold wind chills along the Hi-Line at about 20 to 30 below. Afternoon readings will be mainly into the 20s on Friday, with a clearing sky in the afternoon.

Expect breezy conditions from buildings to the west Saturday morning, causing some blowing snow with what's already on the ground. Temperatures will begin to warm late in the weekend and continue to rise through early next week.