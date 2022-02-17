Q2 Billings Area Weather: As the latest round of snow leaves, get ready for more next week

BILLINGS — With reports of up to 16 inches on new snow at Red Lodge Mountain to traces across the plains, a chilly night is ahead with fresh snow cover and a clearing sky. Lows will drop to the teens and even some single digits.

Thursday will be a mostly dry day with increasing winds along the western foothills. Winds near Livingston / Big Timber / Harlowton could gust over 50 mph. Blowing snow is a threat with some drifting until temperatures rise above freezing Thursday afternoon and the snow crusts over.

A few showers are possible east of Billings Thursday, away from the winds. High temperatures will be mainly in the upper 30s and 40s.

Friday and Saturday will be breezy and dry with highs mainly in the 40s Friday and upper 40s and 50s Saturday. Sunday through Monday, snow is expected over the region, tapering to a chance of snow during Monday with several inches of snow expected. Highs in the single digits to low teens Monday and Tuesday with lows just above and below zero.