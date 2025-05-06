Q2 Billings Area Weather: As rain and snow fade, temperatures leap Wednesday

BILLINGS — Rain and snow have been widespread overnight, except for areas west and northwest of Billings. areas. Snow has been falling in the mountains and a few inches in the foothills.

Liquid precipitation totals (rain and melted snow) range from 0.75 to 1.25 inches along the mountains and foothills, with lower amounts to the north. Light snow accumulations continue along the foothills with the possibility of a couple more inches before precipitation decreases later Tuesdays.

Mostly dry conditions by Tuesday afternoon and overnight. Expect potential fog tonight due to recent precipitation. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the 40s to 50s, dropping to lows in the 20s and 30s overnight.

For Wednesday, expect warmer temperatures ranging from the 60s to lower 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. A ridge will establish itself across western North America by Thursday, resulting in higher temperatures in upper 70s to low 80s toward the end of the week.

Thursday into Friday, a shortwave trough will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, but no significant rain totals are expected. Saturday and most of Sunday will be dominated by dry, sunny conditions and widespread highs in the 80s.

Toward the end of Sunday, the ridge will begin to weaken as a digging trough approaches. This system may bring precipitation to the western part of the region as early as Sunday afternoon.