Q2 Billings Area Weather: As precipitation ends, temperatures are quick to warm

BILLINGS — Rain and snow are impacting most areas through early Tuesday, except for areas west and northwest of Billings. Several inches of snow have been recorded in the mountains, with light accumulations along the foothills.

This has been a very wet weather system. Liquid precipitation totals (rain and melted snow) range from 0.75 to 1.25 inches in the mountains and foothills, with lower amounts further north.

Light mountain snow will add a couple more inches possible through Tuesday morning. So, Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect until noon today for southern Big Horn County, Montana and Sheridan County, Wyoming.

Precipitation is expected to decrease through Tuesday morning and afternoon, leading to mainly dry conditions tonight. There is potential for fog across most areas tonight due to recent rainfall.

Highs today in the 40s to 50s. Overnight lows dropping to the 20s and 30s, with Wednesday night lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

A ridge will dominate western North America, bringing high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s starting Thursday. A shortwave trough moving from Western Washington to Central Saskatchewan will pop up scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

By the weekend, a strong high pressure ridge will mean mainly sunny conditions and highs in the 80s. Late Sunday, the ridge expected to weaken and shift east due to a developing trough.

Early next week weather models indicate a significant upper-level low is on track to impact the region in the first half of the week, with potential precipitation starting as early as Sunday afternoon.