Q2 Billings Area Weather: Areas of wind and some snow ahead of the weekend

BILLINGS — Breezy conditions continue with a couple of chances for snow through the end of the work week. And we are not completely done with cold temperatures either.

Winds that have been blowing 60 to 75 miles an hour around the Livingston area throughout the day will remain breezy but continue to ease up through the evening hours. Widespread winds of 20 to 40 miles an hour will continue through Wednesday with winds closer to the mountains once again on Thursday.

An upper-level trough moving into the region Tuesday night through Wednesday morning will bring snow chances. South and east of Billings could pick up one to three inches of accumulation with light snow and the rest of the area.

The combination of snow and strong winds will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility. Temperatures early Wednesday morning will be mild in the mid-teens to mid-20s, but only warm into the 20s to low 30s for high temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday we will start off in the single digits and teens and stay in the 20s and 30s for the highs with a quieter weather picture for the day.

Friday through Saturday morning, we have another chance of snow showers focusing on areas from Billings to the west. Accumulations could be two to four inches in some of the foothills and high elevations, with an inch or so for many of the lower elevations.

For the weekend, highs will be in the 20s for most places, with lows in the single digits and teens. Sunday morning will be the chilliest, but the overall outlook is dry with less wind.