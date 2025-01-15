Q2 Billings Area Weather: Areas of snow Friday just ahead of a cold weekend

BILLINGS — Our mild days leave abruptly. As cold air arrives for the weekend, some of the area will get at least light snow Friday.

Westerly winds will gust 35 to as high as 60 mph along the mountain foothills to the west of Billings. This will create strong cross winds creating difficult travel on I-90 and US-191 Wednesday and Thursday.

Some of this wind will also push eastward into the plains, especially by Thursday as a cold front arrives. This should also be the windiest periods around Livingston, Nye, Big Timber and Harlowton.

The arrival of a cold front will produce snow showers favoring the north-facing mountain slopes. From Forsyth to the east, there seems to be very little to no snow possibilities.

Mountain foothill locations will likely get 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. Right now, Billings has a 35% chance of accumulating at least an inch of snow.

But the big weather story remains the cold weekend. Expect single digits to teens below zero by Monday morning with highs ranging from the teens above zero to staying subzero all day.