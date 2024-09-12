Q2 Billings Area Weather: Area storms tonight, fewer clouds & gusty wind Friday

BILLINGS — A vigorous storm continued to push over Montana and Wyoming Thursday afternoon, delivering rain, thunderstorms and gusty wind. Severe Thunderstorm and Red Flag Warnings will continue through 7 p.m. in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming. We can expect decreasing showers and thunderstorm activity after midnight.

The area of low pressure will still be over Montana on Friday, but it will be on its way out. We'll only have isolated showers, but we will get gusty wind along with our decreasing cloud pattern. Highs Friday will be warmer than Thursday, but still cooler than average. We can expect a partly cloudy and seasonably warm weekend, so enjoy it while you can!

Another trough of low pressure will begin pushing toward the northern Rockies early next week. We can expect increasing clouds next Monday, but generally dry weather. We'll have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms with breezes Tuesday, a slight chance of showers and storms with more gusty wind Wednesday, and more rain Thursday.