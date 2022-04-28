Q2 Billings Area Weather: April ending on a soggy note

BILLINGS — A few lingering showers will exit to the east and northeast this morning as high pressure briefly brings drier conditions back through the afternoon ahead of a deep low that will spread more moisture across the area late afternoon through early Saturday morning.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible at times with this system. Up to 0.5-1” of rain is possible in most areas with a little less expected to the southwest. An isolated thunderstorm or two could pop up in southern MT/northern WY this afternoon into the evening as well.

The weekend will stay mostly dry except for a chance of Sunday rain to the west and south of Yellowstone County. Another disturbance is projected to move through Monday and Tuesday. There is still some uncertainty with this system, but it does have the potential to bring a decent amount of moisture to the area. Stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s today, 40s and 50s on Friday then 50s and 60s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s tonight, 20s and 30s tomorrow night then 30s and 40s for the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com