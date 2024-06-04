Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another windy day for most of us before summertime temperatures

BILLINGS — Wind highlighted the weather around the region for Tuesday. Despite a bit of a warmup, Wednesday looks much the same. The changes are right ahead getting into Thursday.

Periods of wind will continue into the evening hours and taper off as the sun sets. Overnight temperatures will stay mild. Mainly into the 50s. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will reach well into the 70s and even close to 80 from Billings to the east.

But once again, wind will be the big weather highlight. Wind gusts will routinely hit 30 to 40 mph and wind gusts could top 50 miles an hour in the eastern Plains, closer to the Dakotas.

Winds will gradually ease up through the Afternoon and evening on Wednesday from West to east. A high-pressure Ridge builds in, starting a warm up in the temperatures that will last through the weekend.

Lower elevations highs will routinely hit the mid to lower 80s from Thursday through at least Sunday. With overnight temperatures mainly in the 50s. Most of the afternoon readings will be 8 to 12° warmer than seasonal averages.

The pattern remains dry through the early part of the weekend, but a few isolated storms are possible by late Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms on Monday, with an otherwise quiet forecast ahead of us.