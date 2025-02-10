Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another week with below average temperatures

BILLINGS — A backdoor cold front will pull arctic air into the region over the next few days so be prepared to layer up! Extreme Cold Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories are or will be in effect for much of the area.

Winds chills could dip to 10-20 degrees below zero Monday morning. Daytime highs will be in the single digits below and above zero with wind chills remaining in the negative. Light snow will fall through early evening with around 1" possible, especially along and south of I-90 including Billings.

The coldest air is expected to move in by Monday night, possibly knocking lows down to record levels on Tuesday morning. We could be waking up to mid-teens to upper 20s below zero, especially in the east. Wind chills could dip to 40-45 degrees below.

It will be a few degrees warmer on Tuesday as we'll enjoy a good bit of sunshine. Wednesday morning will see lows 10 to 20 degrees below zero and wind chills as low as 30 degrees below.

Sunny skies will help temperatures increase only slightly on Wednesday ahead of warmer daytime highs mainly in the teens and 20s on Thursday. Another blast of cold air will knock highs back down into the single digits and teens on Friday. Lows will be single to double-digits below zero Thursday morning then single digits below and above zero on Friday morning.

Gap flow winds will increase out of the southwest in and around the Livingston area on Thursday with gusts between 30-40 mph and possible up to 50 mph. This will be ahead of our next potential system forecast to move through beginning Friday, bringing a chance of a few inches of snow across the weekend.

Weekend highs will range from the single digits east to 20s west on Saturday then teens east to 30s west on Sunday. Lows will be mainly single digits below and above zero on Saturday night and single digits on Sunday night.

Conditions will be dangerous for young livestock over the next few days as calving season has begun.

