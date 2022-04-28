Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another week-ending round of rain and snow

BILLINGS — Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will decrease through Thursday evening. Expect a partly cloudy start to the day with increasing afternoon clouds. Morning temperatures will be mainly 30s. Highs will reach the 50s to low 60s.

By Thursday afternoon and evening, rain showers will begin with heavier rain in the evening and wet snow in the higher elevations. The chance of rain and some areas of snow continue over a widespread area on Friday. Highs only reach the 40s in most places.

Total precipitation will reach 0.5" to 1.5" in many places with pockets of heavier rain. Cold rain and wet snow will be harsh for young livestock. Traffic problems will develop through the mountains of central and western Montana.

Rain exits into the Dakotas Saturday with dry and warmer conditions through Monday. Another round of rain is expected Monday night through Tuesday.