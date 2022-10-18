Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another warmer than normal day

BILLINGS — We can expect lots of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures to continue through Thursday as high pressure continues to dominate the area. Thursday aims to be our warmest day of the week. It will also be windy (gusts between 30-40 mph possible) and dry (humidity percentages in the teens) so there will be an elevated fire risk that day.

A cold front drops through Thursday night to bring temperatures down a good 10° on Friday, but still about 10° above average for this time of season. A second and stronger cold front sweeps through on Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing a chance of 1"+ of snowfall in the Beartooth/Absarokas/Bighorns. Only expecting rain in the lower elevations off this system, but wouldn't be surprised if a few flurries kick up.

The second cold front will bring daytime highs way down on Sunday and a lot of the area won't get out of the 40s. It looks like those colder temperatures will stay with us at least through the early part of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s through Thursday, 60s on Friday, 50s/60s on Saturday then 40s/50s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s through Friday night then 30s Saturday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com