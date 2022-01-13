Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another warmer than average day, Cooler tomorrow

BILLINGS — It’ll stay dry across the area today (some snow in the Beartooths) with temperatures back into 40s with some 50s. Strong crosswinds will be a concern through early this afternoon from Livingston to Nye with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Gusty winds up to 45 mph from Harlowton to Big Timber will also be possible.

Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front swinging down from Canada. This will give us a chance of snow showers overnight into the early morning. Only light accumulation is expected for most of the area. A few inches of snow could drop over the Lame Deer Divide to Sheridan. With winds possibly gusting up to 45 mph tonight through tomorrow morning, blowing snow will be a concern leading to reduced visibility at times especially during the Friday morning commute in SE Montana and Sheridan County, WY.

The front will cool daytime temperatures down mainly into the 30s tomorrow. Weekend highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight then mainly in the 20s across the weekend.

Daytime highs will and nighttime lows will remain around 5-10 degrees above the norm early next week.

