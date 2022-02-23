Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another very cold day, Wind chills 25-35° below

BILLINGS — After record cold daytime highs yesterday across the area including Billings (-4°), Miles City (-3°), Livingston (-5°), and Sheridan (0°), temperatures slowly start to warm today as most of the area will try to push above zero. Wind chills will still be dangerous reaching 25-35° below through tomorrow morning. Limit your time outside. If you do head out, layer up! Take care of pets and livestock.

The warming trend really kicks in starting tomorrow and continues to the weekend with our first chance to get above the freezing mark coming on Saturday.

Staying snow-free today, but a quick shot of energy brings a chance of isolated light snow showers tomorrow afternoon in Yellowstone County. More widely scattered snow showers are possible to the west/southwest of Yellowstone County in the mountains and foothills. Little to no snow is expected in areas east.

Upper ridging takes over on Friday and will keep dry conditions in place through early next week. This will also bring in strong winds across the weekend especially along the foothills with gusts over 50 mph possible by Sunday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com