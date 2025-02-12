Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another very cold and dry day

BILLINGS — A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the area until noon Wednesday with wind chills between 25-35 degrees below zero possible. Daytime highs will be mainly in the single digits above zero.

Winds will begin to increase Wednesday night with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible from Livingston to Nye while gusts could reach up to 40 mph from Big Timber to Harlowton and Columbus to west Billings through Thursday morning. Due to the strong winds, a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect across the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston area during that period. Watch out for blowing snow that could reduce visibility down to less than 1/2 mile at times.

Highs will be briefly warmer on Thursday, reaching the teens and 20s. Another shot of cold air will move in, knocking daytime highs down mainly into the teens (some 20s) on Friday and Saturday before warming mainly into the 20s and some 30s on Sunday through early next week. Parts of eastern Montana could stay in the teens during this stretch.

A Pacific wave moving through on Friday will bring a decent chance of snow across the weekend with a few inches possible, especially west of Rosebud County. The Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up a foot while the Pryors and Bighorns could receive up to 6". There is still some uncertainty with this. We'll keep you posted. More snow is also possible early next week.

Nightly lows will be in the single to double-digits below zero Wednesday night then ranging from double-digits below to double-digits above zero Thursday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com