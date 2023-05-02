Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another sunny day and getting warmer

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure trapped between two areas of low pressure (omega block) will keep warm and mainly dry conditions in place again today.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms could pop up later this afternoon into the evening in the Beartooths/Absarokas and along the foothills. Cody, WY could even see some of this.

We start to get into an unsettled weather pattern on Wednesday with that high pressure breaking down as an upper low develops down to our southwest. This will allow for a slight chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

The upper low really has the best chance to influence the area on Friday with showers and thunderstorms that will linger into Saturday. Heavy rainfall will be possible with these storms.

Several smaller disturbances are forecast to jet through Sunday into early next week so will keep daily rain showers in the forecast.

With the warmer than average temperatures this week, flood prone areas will need to monitor the possibility of an increase in snow melt.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today through Thursday, 60s/70s on Friday, 60s on Saturday then 60s/70s Sunday and Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight through Friday night then 40s Saturday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com