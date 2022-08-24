Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another stormy day on tap

BILLINGS — Energy wrapping around low pressure moving east along the Canada-Montana border will bring more afternoon showers and thunderstorms to the area today with gusty winds up to 60 mph, up to quarter size hail and periods of heavy rainfall possible with some of these storms. This could lead to flooding in burn scarred areas. A chance for storms holds on through Friday. Rainfall through Friday could reach up to half an inch in Billings and areas east, up to an inch north and south and up to a quarter of an inch west.

We will remain in an unsettled pattern for the weekend, but chances for rain will be diminished. Strong high pressure moves in Monday bringing hotter and drier conditions back into the area.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 70s/80s tomorrow, 80s Friday and Saturday, 70s/80s on Sunday, 80s on Monday then 80s/90s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s tonight through Friday night then 50s across the weekend into early next week.

