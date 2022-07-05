Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another stormy day

BILLINGS — There is a MARGINAL to ENHANCED risk of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening. Gusty winds between 60-80 mph, up to golf ball size hail, lightning, and periods of heavy rainfall with some flooding possible between 3 PM – 11 PM.

Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are likely in eastern Montana. The threat of severe weather stays with us through Thursday.

We switch from stormy to hot weather by the end of the week with extreme heat possible Friday and Saturday.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 70s/80s today, 80s tomorrow, 80s/90s Thursday through Saturday then 80s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

