Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another soggy week ahead

BILLINGS — Some areas are waking up to patchy fog this morning which could affect visibility. Use caution while driving and watch out for pedestrians.

We'll be under the influence of low pressure to our southwest and high pressure to our east this week that will continue to bring a steady stream of moisture up from the south.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms today, especially west of Yellowstone county where there is a Marginal risk of severe storms that could produce strong winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon into the evening.

We anticipate more of an influx of moisture from the Gulf starting Tuesday bringing a better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week. Another 1-3" of rain could fall by Friday.

As the ground is already highly saturated, upwards of 600% above average rainfall over the last 7 days in Billings alone, anymore rain will add to the flooding threat. Expect overflowing of small streams and creeks, water-covered roads, and even the flooding of basements.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s/80s through Friday then 70s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com