Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another shot of Winter

BILLINGS — We start off on a foggy note this morning with some areas experiencing reduced visibilities down to a quarter mile or even less. Drive safely and watch out for pedestrians.

Skies will be cloudy ahead of our next winter system that will begin to influence the area this afternoon.

An area of low pressure treks across the northern Great Basin today then Wyoming tonight before exiting across the northern plains tomorrow. This disturbance will kick up snow showers especially in eastern and southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming where over 4" of snow could accumulate. Billings and areas south could pick up 1-2".

Ridging (high pressure) will make Friday a drier day before a weaker disturbance slides across Montana on Saturday bringing a slight chance of rain and snow. Expecting little to no accumulation during this shot.

Drier conditions are on tap for Sunday and Monday as warmer temperatures creep in.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 20s/30s today, 20s tomorrow, 20s/30s on Friday, 30s/40s across the weekend then 40s/50s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens tonight and Thursday night then 10s/20s Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com