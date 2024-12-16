Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another shot of snow then a dry stretch

BILLINGS — A back door cold front dropping through the area on Monday will keep daytime temperatures near seasonal with highs around the freezing mark east to upper 30s west. While most of the area will stay dry, an area of low pressure will bring a chance of snow by the afternoon to areas west of Yellowstone County, especially in the mountains.

The chance of snow will spread to the rest of our region late Monday though Tuesday. The Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up over 6" while the Bighorns could get up to 6". Expecting only light accumulation in the lower elevations with maybe a few inches east and north of Yellowstone County.

High pressure builds in again on Wednesday and this will begin a stretch of mainly dry weather that aims to last through the weekend. The Beartooths and Absarokas could still see snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday as a another cold front zips through.

Winds will be on the increase again around the western foothills late Tuesday night through Thursday morning with gusts over 60 mph possible. Advisories made need to be issued.

Daytime highs will range from the mid-20s east to low 40s west on Tuesday, 30s east 50s west on Wednesday, mainly 30s and 40s on Thursday then 30s east to 50s west Friday and through the weekend.

