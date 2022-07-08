Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another round of storms and possible flooding

BILLINGS — The potential for severe storms capable of producing hail, damaging wind or heavy rain decreases Thursday evening, the sky will clear somewhat. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the 50s to mid-60s.

Highs on Friday will be well into the 80s to mid-90s with the warmest readings from Billings eastward. With building high pressure bringing the warmer temperatures, it will also deflect storms toward north central Montana.

A line of showers and storms following along a cold front Saturday brings another chance of rain that will linger int Sunday for a few places. But it will also bring somewhat cooler and drier conditions early next week.

If the current pattern holds, highs will reach the upper 90s to 100s Wednesday and Thursday for the hottest temperatures so far this year.