Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another round of snow, then cold continues

BILLINGS — Cold affected all of the region, but snow was limited to a narrow band including Billings Tuesday. After a lull in snowfall Tuesday evening, more snow impacts much of the area Wednesday and eastern Montana on Thursday.

Much of the same area that saw accumulating snow Tuesday, mainly Billings to the west and north, will pile up another 2 to 3 inches on average Wednesday. Then the system pushes eastward, and counties closer to the Dakotas have the potential for 4 inches or more of new snow.

Snow will bring hazardous driving conditions to the region. Be prepared for winter travel, or delay trips until later this week.

Temperatures are especially cold through Friday with highs in the teens and 20s. Lows will be in the teens to singles digits with additional wind chills.