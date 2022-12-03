Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another round of snow as the weekend ends

BILLINGS — Some weekend warming is on the way. But we also have concerns about blowing snow early in the weekend and more fresh snow by early next week.

A high pressure system moving in will warm temperatures but also create winds around Livingston. Gusts of 30 to 55 mph could cause blowing snow around I-90 through Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures start in the single digits to teens early Saturday and Sunday with highs in upper 20s to low 30s in southern Montana and northern Wyoming both days. Northeast Montana stays chilly all day Saturday with teens for the highs.

Another round of generally light snowfall develops Sunday night through Monday. The greatest chance for 2 or more inches of snowfall is from Billings to the west, but check back for updates. Additional snowfall is possible on Tuesday.

