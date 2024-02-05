Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another round of rain and snow straight ahead

BILLINGS — Just as one storm system is moving out of the area, another starts to come onto our radar out of Northern California. This will bring a renewed chance of rain and snow toward the middle of the week.

Much of the area to the West of Billings reported anywhere from an inch to five inches of snowfall over the weekend. Meanwhile, areas to the east remained mainly damp from rainfall and areas of fog that could redevelop early Monday.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the upper teens to upper 20s, with afternoon highs making it to the 40s to low 50s Monday afternoon. Expect winds to increase in the mountain foothills with gusts of 25 to 35 mph common and stronger gusts around the Livingston / Nye area of up to 45 mph.

Expect mild and dry conditions from Monday and Tuesday, and then a shift to wetter weather starting Tuesday night through Thursday. Snow is most likely in the mountains and foothills with rain. Snow mix across the lower elevations.

Temperatures will cool to the 30s and 40s during the middle to end of the week. he coolest readings by Friday and Saturday as conditions start to dry out.