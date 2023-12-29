Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another Round Of Clouds With Weaker Wind On Friday

Jason Stiff
Posted at 5:30 PM, Dec 28, 2023
BILLINGS — One small wave of energy is on its way out of Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, which will lead to a brief clearing of our sky overnight and early Friday. Another fast-moving wave will bring another round of clouds Friday afternoon, but they won't lead to any wet or snowy weather as we close out the last workweek of 2023.

A ridge of high pressure will push over the northern Rockies for the final weekend of the year, which will lead to more sunshine and above-average low and high temperatures. At this time we can expect a dry ending to the year. More fast-moving areas of low pressure will ride up and over that ridge next week, which will bring changes.

Several Alberta Clipper-type disturbances will push southeastward over Montana, the Dakotas and Wyoming the first half of next week. We can expect increasing clouds Monday and Tuesday, stronger wind at times, and a slight chance for rain and snow showers. Another wave could arrive next Wednesday, but little rain or snow is expected.

