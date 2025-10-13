Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another round a rain and mountain snow before a breezy start to the weekend

BILLINGS — A weather pattern bringing southwestern flow from southern California to Montana is creating widespread low-level stratus clouds across the region Monday evening. This will cause areas of fog, low clouds, and intermittent light snow continue to affect area especially west of Billings with impaired visibility.

Persistent winds pushing up the mountain slopes and high humidity will keep the risk of light snow and freezing drizzle going along the western foothills tonight.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be 20s and 30s with highs in the 40s west of Billings to the low 60s closer to the Dakotas. A few showers are expected.

A more significant weather system should impact the region Wednesday through Thursday evening, bringing increasing chances for mainly rain the lower elevations and potential snow accumulations in elevations above 6,500 feet.

Precipitation amounts could range from 0.2 to 1.25 inches, with recent weather model trends favoring higher totals. There's a 70% chance of at least 6 inches of snow over the highest peaks of the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains, and a 40% chance of similar accumulations in the Bighorn mountains.

Following Thursday's system, another weak disturbance Friday will bring scattered showers and breezy conditions before high pressure builds in for the weekend, promising drier and warmer weather.

Weekend temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 50s and 60s, providing relief from the current chilly and cloudy conditions.