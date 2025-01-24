Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another quick shot of snow Friday AM, drying afterward

BILLINGS — Thursday was another blustery day for much of Montana and Wyoming, but most of us stayed dry with cooler than average highs. We can expect increasing clouds overnight as a cold front approaches, and that will deliver our next chance of snow showers and gusty wind on Friday. Most of it will be finished by late afternoon, however.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in place mainly north and west of our viewing area, but the vicinity around Red Lodge will have a Winter Weather Advisory with 2-5" of snow possible. Although afternoon snow showers are possible, it will be mainly before noon. We can expect fewer clouds Saturday, but it will be a colder day, too.

A ridge of high pressure will start pushing over the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies this weekend, and it will persist much of next week. Friday may be our last realistic chance for snow or rain until the end of January. Although we'll have more sun much of next week, we'll also have wind the first half of next week.