Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another nice day ahead of a Winter storm

BILLINGS — We'll enjoy another beautiful day with warmer-than-average daytime highs under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy before turning stronger along the western foothills this afternoon into at least tomorrow morning with gusts over 50 mph.

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will bring a chance for rain early in the evening that will transition to all snow overnight.

Confidence is growing that it will be a cold and very snowy Thanksgiving Day so a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for portions of the area including Yellowstone County. (See attached graphic) Over 2" of heavy, wet snow is likely in Billings along with areas west and south of Yellowstone County including Cody and Sheridan, WY. Big Horn County and southern Rosebud County could also get well over 2". The Beartooths/Absarokas and Bighorn Mountains could pick up over a foot of snow. Snow will taper off on Friday.

Winds will be the main travel issue through Wednesday afternoon before winter conditions make travel hazardous Wednesday night into Thanksgiving as roads will be snow covered and icy. Plan accordingly if you are thinking about hitting the road during that time period.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s today, mainly 50s tomorrow, 20s/30s on Thanksgiving Day, 20s on Friday, 20s/30s across the weekend then 30s on Monday.

Lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight, 20s/30s tomorrow night, 10s on Thanksgiving night, single digits/10s on Friday night, 10s across the weekend then 10s/20s on Monday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com