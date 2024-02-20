Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another nice day

BILLINGS — There will be some cloudiness today, but we'll still enjoy a good bit of sunshine as daytime highs warm into the 50s for much of the area. The Beartooths and Absarokas will get some light snow. In fact, only expecting light snow showers at times through the week with a couple of inches of accumulation by the end of the weekend. Maybe an inch in the Bighorns.

Winds gusting over 30 mph (some models say up to 50 mph) will sweep across the Livingston area through the day, but should ease up by this evening. Expect breezy conditions in central areas including Billings.

Zonal flow and high pressure will keep lots of sunshine along with dry conditions in the forecast for the rest of the week as temperatures stay warmer-than-average.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com