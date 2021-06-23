Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another Hot Day, Thunderstorms Thursday

BILLINGS — Good morning!

It’s going to stay hot and dry again today, but there is a very slight chance of isolated showers. With humidity levels being so low, any rainfall that does occur may evaporate before hitting the ground. As there will also be gusty winds in excess of 30-35 mph, the fire risk will be elevated today and tomorrow.

A cold front moves through tonight/tomorrow morning bringing a better chance of showers. A quick blast of energy dropping in from Canada will also kick up a few thunderstorms on Thursday that could turn strong to severe in east/northeast Montana with gusty winds and small hail possible.

High pressure returns Friday afternoon so expect dry conditions to stay put through at least the early part of next week. After a brief cool down Thursday and especially Friday, daytime temperatures will warm back up across the weekend. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s to low 100s early next week. Record highs could even be reached.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s, upper 80s tomorrow, upper 70s Friday, mid to upper 80s across the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s tonight and then upper 50s to low 60s through the weekend.

Keep smiling,

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

