Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another Frigid Night Ahead, But Not QUITE As Cold

BILLINGS — Thankfully, Montana and Wyoming have made it through the coldest part of our cold snap. That being said, we are still going to have dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills overnight and Sunday. Please stay inside, and keep your pets inside, too. We can expect increasing clouds Sunday and a chance for light snow. Lows will be well below zero, and most highs will be subzero, too.

The snow-bearing clouds will exit our sky Monday. Monday morning will still be very cold, but the worst of the Arctic air will have passed. Highs will warm closer to 0 with more sunshine. We can expect increasing clouds Tuesday, but stronger wind as well, which will bring back more potentially dangerous wind chill to our region. We'll have more clouds and a better chance of snow on Wednesday.

The chances for snow will linger through the day Thursday, but thankfully the wind will also weaken. Next Friday we can expect fewer clouds, a modest warming of highs and some lingering snow showers. By next Saturday, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the Rockies. Although we'll have some clouds, that ridge should warm us back to average or above average by next weekend.