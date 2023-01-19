Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another dry day with increasing clouds

BILLINGS — A couple of things we are watching this morning- fog to the east and winds to the west.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through late morning in eastern and northeastern counties along the state border. Reduced visibility and slick surfaces will impact this morning's commute. Use caution.

Strong crosswinds will be blowing through lunchtime to the west of Yellowstone County. Gusts up to 55 mph will be possible from Livingston to Nye to Big Timber. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible along 191 around Harlowton.

It will be another dry day as high pressure continues to influence the area, but light snow is possible across the Beartooths/Absarokas through this evening. Only light accumulation is expected. Billings could get a flurry this evening.

Near seasonal to milder than normal temperatures will be in place through Saturday ahead of a shortwave trough on Sunday that could knock daytime highs down a few degrees. The front will also bring a chance of snow Sunday into early next week. Winds could also increase on Sunday with gusts in excess of 40 mph in Billings and areas east.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s through Saturday, 30s Sunday and Monday then 30s/40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 10s/20s tonight and Friday night, 20s/30s on Saturday night then 10s/20s Sunday night through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com