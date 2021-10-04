Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another dry day

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Daytime highs will stay in the 80s over the next few days and we could come close to or even reach record highs Tuesday in Billings, Livingston, Miles City, Sheridan and Cody. Sheridan and Cody could try to do it on Wednesday, too. Luckily, it won’t be extreme heat.

With low humidity and breezy to gusty winds, there will be an elevated fire risk through Tuesday. We’ll cool down as we get into the later part of the week when a projected cold front looks to sweep through. The front could kick up some much needed rain Thursday through Saturday.

Highs will be in the low to upper 80s today, mid 80s to low 90s tomorrow, mid 70s to low 80s Wednesday, low 60s to near 70° Thursday then 50s and 60s across the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday then 30s and 40s through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

