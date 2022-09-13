Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another dry and hazy day, Cool down on the way

BILLINGS — A weak cold front will cool daytime highs by a few degrees this afternoon as high pressure holds on more day keeping dry conditions in place. Some spots could still crack the low 90s.

The front will also help push smoke to the south improving air quality a bit today, but it still won't be the best especially west and south of Yellowstone County. Those with breathing issues should remain cautious when heading outdoors.

Cool air will begin to move in tomorrow allowing daytime highs and nighttime lows to drop down to more seasonal for the rest of the week.

The remnants of Kay begin to move in just to our west today bringing lots of moisture to tap into. Combined with several shots of energy through the weekend, daily showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday through Sunday. Rain could get heavy at times especially on Friday.

Daytime highs will range from the mid 70s to low 90s today, 70s tomorrow then 60s/70s Thursday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight then 40s/50s tomorrow night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com