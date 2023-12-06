Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another day of wind and warm before wind and cooling

BILLINGS — Wednesday will be another warm day but windy along the western foothills. A cold front drags the wind into the plains Thursday as temperatures begin to slip down closer to early December averages.

Temperatures in the 30s to mid-40s early Wednesday will be very warm for this time of year. By the afternoon, expect the upper 50s to lower 60s many locations.

Once again, wind gusts possibly over 60 mph near Livingston and Nye could affect travel on I-90, especially for tall vehicles and towing units. Wind ease a bit in these areas Thursday, but spread to the plains along and behind a cold front.

The combination of warm temperatures, our recent dry weather, and wind will result in elevated grass fire concerns. Use caution if you have burning planned.

Temperatures will continue to gradually slip through early next week when afternoon temperatures will be 25 to 30 degrees cooler than Wednesday afternoon.

Expect some showers Thursday, but no major precipitation totals are anticipated.