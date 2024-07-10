Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another day, another notch hotter

BILLINGS — Our warming trend continues Wednesday. Some places, including Billings, could reach triple-digit heat Thursday through Sunday.

A strong high-pressure ridge across the western U.S. will bring the hottest days so far in 2024. Most of the high temperatures will be in the 90s Wednesday, then 90s to low 100s Thursday through Saturday.

The relative humidity will become lower, with afternoon readings 10% to 20% routinely through the end of the week. Look for isolated weak thunderstorms over the mountain through Friday.

By the weekend, increasing mid and upper level moisture will fuel us for high-based thunderstorms. These storms could bring wind and lightning and increase the potential for fire starts.

Beat the heat by getting plenty of water and breaks from the sun. Don't leave kids or pets unattended in the car even if it is running.

Wear light-colored clothing and avoid things that can start a spark or flame.