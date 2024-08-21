Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another day, another chance for severe storms

BILLINGS — We're preparing for yet another bumpy day as more energy streams in, bringing a chance of severe storms this afternoon into the evening. Any storms that do pop up could produce strong, gusty winds, large hail, and periods of heavy downpours. If you have any outdoor plans, stay weather aware!

Slightly cooler air will knock daytime temperatures down into the 70s in some areas west of Yellowstone county, but the majority of the area will still see highs in the 80s and 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Southwest flow will bring warmer temperatures back into the forecast on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Only hit or miss showers and thunderstorms expected.

A stronger cold front could pass through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. This will put a better chance of showers and thunderstorms back into the area on Sunday and into the early part of next week. This will also cool daytime temperatures down into the low 70s to low 80s Sunday and Monday.

A blend of models shows daytime highs hovering around seasonal on Tuesday, but a stronger surge of colder air could move in by mid-week and knock daytime highs down into the 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 40s with some 30s Wednesday through the weekend. Stay tuned.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com