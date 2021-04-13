Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another Cooler than Average Day, Partly Cloudy

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Portions of southwest Montana could see snow showers this morning as some upper instability continues to influence the region, but the upper low to our northeast is expected to slide farther away from the area, so there should be less in the way of snow activity today. Still, daytime highs will remain colder than average this afternoon. Low pressure to our southwest will begin to move closer tonight, so there will be an increase in cloudiness with a slight chance for rain/snow moving in overnight and Wednesday morning especially along the foothills.

A cut off low is projected to slide toward southern Wyoming tomorrow evening and then move across the state Thursday before exiting into the central plains by Friday. Depending on the timing and the path of the low, it could bring a decent chance of snow to Billings, southern Montana, and northern Wyoming Thursday into Friday morning. Billings could get around 1"-1.5" of accumulation.

High pressure over Canada will push ridging into the area Friday afternoon through the weekend bringing drier and warmer conditions, making for a rather nice weekend. Models are suggesting another Canadian clipper moving in Sunday night and Monday which would bring a chance of more rain and snow along with colder temperatures early next week.

Highs today through Thursday will be in the upper 30s to around 40, mid 40s on Friday, mid 50s on Saturday, and mid 60s on Sunday.

