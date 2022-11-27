Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another cool down on the way

BILLINGS — A passing cold front kicked up rain and snow across the area this morning into the afternoon while temperatures fell during the day. Sunday aims to be a dry day before snow showers move in during the evening into Monday. During that time frame, up to 6" could fall in the Beartooths/Absarokas and up to 2" in the Pryors/Bighorns. Expecting less than an inch elsewhere in any areas that do get snow.

Winds will increase tonight through tomorrow morning as a mountain wave sweeps across. A Wind Advisory will be in effect in the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston area with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Billings and surrounding areas could feel gusts over 25 mph.

Another shot of energy Monday night really brings the cool down on Tuesday making it the coldest day of the week. It will be warmer (still well below average) for the rest of the week with another shot at snow showers by the end of the work week.

Daytime highs will be in the 30/40s on Sunday, 20s/30s on Monday, 10s/20s Tuesday and Wednesday then 20s/30s for the rest of the week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s across the weekend then single digits/10s Monday night through the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com