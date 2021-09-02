Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another cool day, chance of showers

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Daytime highs will stay below average through Friday (Friday being the coolest day of the week) before returning to near seasonal on Saturday then warmer than normal Sunday into Monday to wrap up a dry Labor Day weekend.

We've been dry this week but a chance for rain returns this evening through tomorrow as a quick disturbance ripples through the area tonight followed by a broad trough Friday. There could be just enough instability to allow for a few isolated thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon in southeast Montana. Some storms could turn strong or even severe. We'll continue to keep an eye on that for you.

In terms of rain totals, east/southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming could see up to an inch through late Friday afternoon.

Smoke at the surface will be lighter today but air quality will remain fair/moderate. Limit time outdoors if you have respiratory issues.

Highs will be in the low to upper 70s today, mid 60s to low 70s tomorrow, mid 70s to low 80s Saturday then mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s through early next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com