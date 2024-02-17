Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another Cold Night; Blowing & Drifting Snow Saturday

BILLINGS — The trough of low pressure which brought good snow to a large part of Montana and Wyoming the last few days is now on its way out of our region. We can expect decreasing clouds and another cold night, but gusty wind will also blow beginning overnight, which will lead to blowing and drifting snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday.

The gusty wind will continue during the daylight hours from Livingston toward Billings and from Judith Gap toward Nye and Belfry. Beware of lowered visibility and some slick roads due to blowing and drifting snow. Aside from the gusty wind and blowing snow, we can expect more sunshine in the sky and temperatures won't be quite as cold Saturday afternoon.

We can expect increasing clouds Sunday and early Monday as a small disturbance moves over the northern Rockies. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers, but very little will fall. A larger ridge of high pressure will then build over Montana and Wyoming next Tuesday and Wednesday, which will lead to much milder daytime highs through midweek.